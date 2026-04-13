The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola popularly known as ‘Yayi’ as its consensus candidate following a strategic caucus meeting in Abeokuta. Adeola, who represents Ogun West in the Senate, emerged as the party’s preferred choice during the meeting held at…...

The Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has adopted Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola popularly known as ‘Yayi’ as its consensus candidate following a strategic caucus meeting in Abeokuta.

Adeola, who represents Ogun West in the Senate, emerged as the party’s preferred choice during the meeting held at the APC secretariat on Abiola Way, convened by the state chairman, Yemi Sanusi.

The meeting was attended by Governor Dapo Abiodun, former governors Olusegun Osoba, Gbenga Daniel, and Ibikunle Amosun, alongside other key stakeholders including Kola Bajomo, Salisu Shuaib, Gbenga Kaka, and Gbenga Obadara.

The decision followed an appeal by Governor Abiodun to other aspirants from Ogun West, including Gboyega Nasir Isiaka and Abiodun Akinlade, to step down in support of Adeola in the interest of party unity.

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In his acceptance speech, Adeola expressed gratitude to party leaders and pledged to sustain the state’s development trajectory, describing Ogun as a key industrial and economic hub in Nigeria.

“Now is all the sacrifices that my brothers have put together to ensure this day come to pass I believe in oneness and the unity of our dear states and Ogun West by extension I know the vision for this state I know how passionate and how central this state is to the federal republic of Nigeria as far as maintaining our status aside on the base on the most industrialized state in Nigeria aside being the most fastest growing economy in Nigeria all effort that have been put in place to ensure that we reposition this state and takes our pride of place in the community of states in this country is well recognized,” he said.

The senator assured party leaders of his commitment to unity and continuity, promising not to derail the progress recorded in the state.

“Your excellency my dear leaders that are here I want to assure sir I will not let you down I promise to keep the flag flying I promise to retain and maintain the unity peace and progress that has taken place in Ogun state for the last three years and beyond I can assure you I will not derail.

“I will not the ship I’m about to take over I will make sure that it does not derail amen and by the special grace of God I will do my best my utmost best to keep every member of our great party together to keep all the state together and to ensure that irrespective of our political alignment due to car cause we are one big irrevisable family going forward from today your excellency and all the leaders of the party I want to assure you that a new Ogun state is born and everything that need to be done to keep us together to keep us as one in the visible entity so that we can take Ogun state to the promise land and to the next level we all desire I will keep the flag flying and I will keep the flame on once again your excellency the leaders of our great party I want to thank you sir,” he added.