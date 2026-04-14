Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have rescued a kidnapped victim and arrested a suspected member of a kidnap gang in Isua Akoko, in a swift, intelligence-driven operation. The success followed a report filed on April 10, 2026, at the Isua Police Division by a resident, Ahmadu, who alerted…...

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have rescued a kidnapped victim and arrested a suspected member of a kidnap gang in Isua Akoko, in a swift, intelligence-driven operation.

The success followed a report filed on April 10, 2026, at the Isua Police Division by a resident, Ahmadu, who alerted authorities to the disappearance of one of two young cattle rearers at Ipesi Akoko.

Acting on the tip-off, police launched a coordinated search that resulted in the safe rescue of the victim.

The victim told police he was abducted at night by three armed men but managed to fight back, injuring one of the attackers on the head during an escape attempt—an act that later aided the investigation.

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Using the information, operatives tracked down and arrested a suspect with a visible head injury at Obasanjo Motor Park in Isua at about 6:09 a.m.

The suspect reportedly confessed to his role in the crime and was identified by the victim.

The rescued victim is currently receiving medical attention, while the suspect has been handed over to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit for further investigation and possible prosecution.

The Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, commended residents for providing timely and useful information, emphasizing that community partnership remains vital in combating crime.

He reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to tackle kidnapping and other violent offences, urging the public to stay vigilant and continue supporting security agencies with credible intelligence.