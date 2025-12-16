President Bola Tinubu on Monday paid tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a leader of “quiet strength, discipline and enduring grace.” Speaking at the launch of the biography “From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” at the State ...

President Bola Tinubu on Monday paid tribute to the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a leader of “quiet strength, discipline and enduring grace.”

Speaking at the launch of the biography “From Soldier to Statesman: The Legacy of Muhammadu Buhari” at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja, Tinubu said the late president’s legacy of integrity and modesty would continue to inspire Nigerians.

“The measure of a leader is not simply the offices he held or the motorcades that accompanied him. It is what persists when the sirens fall silent,” Tinubu remarked.

He added, “President Muhammadu Buhari left behind a reputation for integrity, a spartan lifestyle, and the belief that public office is a trust and not a windfall.”

Recalling their shared political journey, Tinubu highlighted their role in building the coalition that delivered the historic 2015 presidential election victory. He noted that the coalition, formed in 2014, has since evolved into Africa’s fastest-expanding political party.

The president commended the biography for providing an honest portrayal of Buhari’s accomplishments and shortcomings, emphasizing that it should serve as a guide for future leaders rather than being reduced to slogans.

He further described Buhari as a steadfast patriot whose honesty was recognized even by critics, noting that their political collaboration underscored the importance of cooperation across differences.

“Nation-building demands that we compete passionately and govern responsibly. In his memory, let us keep our politics honourable and our governance focused on results,” Tinubu said.