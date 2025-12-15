President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has restated his administration's firm resolve to mobilise all military and law enforcement assets to crush security threats and protect the lives all citizens of Nigeria....

Accordingly, he announced the procurement of mine-resistant ambush-protected vehicles and a new armoured fleet for the military, as well as the refurbishment of over 100 Armoured Fighting Vehicles for return to active service.

President Tinubu disclosed this in Ojuelegba, Lagos State, on Monday when he declared open the Chief of Army Staff Annual Conference 2025.

Speaking at Nebo Hall, Abalti Barracks, venue of the conference, the President who was represented by his deputy, Vice President Kashim Shettima, reaffirmed that security remains a central pillar of his administration’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“There is no nation that can achieve greatness without security. This government remains resolute in mobilising all military and law enforcement assets to eliminate security threats and protect the lives and property of all Nigerians,” he said.

The Nigerian leader noted that his administration is firmly committed to the modernisation of the Armed Forces through improved training, modern equipment and enhanced operational capacity.

He said beyond the recent induction of helicopters into Nigerian Army Aviation and the training of pilots, the government has advanced the procurement of additional Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, Armoured Vehicles and Patrol Vehicles to boost troop protection and battlefield effectiveness.

His words: “Following the induction of helicopters into Nigerian Army Aviation and the training of pilots, we have advanced the procurement of additional Mine Resistant Ambush Protected Vehicles, Armoured Vehicles, and Patrol Vehicles.

“We have also refurbished over one hundred Armoured Fighting Vehicles, now returned to active service. These efforts reflect our clear commitment to strengthening the Nigerian Army’s operational readiness.”

He added that the Federal Government is deepening partnerships with friendly nations to promote research, innovation and indigenous defence production, with the long-term goal of achieving self-reliance in defence and security.

Commending the Nigerian Army for what he described as impressive gains in the fight against terrorism and other security challenges, President Tinubu said reports from various theatres of operation point to improved outcomes driven by professionalism, courage and effective joint operations with sister services and security agencies.

“The positive reports emerging from the various theatres of operation are encouraging and stand as testimony to your resilience and professionalism,” he said.

The President assured the military of the government’s unwavering support in fulfilling its constitutional mandate of safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity, noting that security is one of the eight priority areas of his administration.

He also stressed the importance of discipline, professionalism and adherence to constitutional order, describing the apolitical posture of the Armed Forces as critical to sustaining public trust.

President Tinubu further praised the Nigerian Army’s civil-military cooperation initiatives across the country, noting that security efforts must also focus on winning hearts, restoring dignity and supporting development at the grassroots.

Paying tribute to fallen soldiers, the President said their sacrifices remain permanently etched in Nigeria’s national memory, assuring that the government will continue to support their families and improve the welfare of serving personnel in recognition of their service to the nation.

Earlier, Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended the Nigerian Army for its efforts in strengthening civil–military relations in the state.

He reaffirmed the commitment of the Lagos State Government to supporting the Army in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities within the state and beyond.

In his remarks, the Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd), confirmed the commitment of the Tinubu administration, through the Ministry of Defence, to providing continuous policy direction for the Nigerian Army.

He called on officers and commanders to remain loyal and united, stressing the need for collective support to enable the Army effectively address the country’s security challenges.

The Defence Minister also praised the officers and men currently deployed in various operations, even as he thanked Nigerians for their confidence in the Armed Forces, assuring that government would act with renewed vigour and decisiveness in tackling prevailing security threats.

In his welcome address, the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, unveiled a range of welfare packages designed to enhance the wellbeing of officers and men of the Nigerian Army.

He explained that the welfare packages are part of deliberate efforts to boost morale and improve operational effectiveness across the Army.

The Chief of Army Staff also disclosed that President Tinubu has consistently provided the operational needs of the Nigerian Army since assuming office.

He commended the Federal Government for meeting the operational demands of the Army, urging officers, particularly commanders and personnel on special operations, to justify the confidence reposed in them.

Reviewing the Army’s achievements over the past year, General Shaibu reaffirmed the readiness of the Nigerian Army to match government’s support with decisive action against terrorism and other security threats confronting the nation.

High point of the event was unveiling of a biography of the late former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, by Vice President Shettima, alongside senior military officers and other dignitaries.

The Vice President presented 15 Toyota Hilux vehicles to deserving warrant officers as part of efforts to motivate personnel and encourage excellence in service.

He also witnessed the presentation of cheques under the Nigerian Army Personnel Insurance Scheme to the families of five fallen soldiers.

The event was attended by representatives of the President of the Senate, former Defence and Army Chiefs, and traditional rulers, among others.