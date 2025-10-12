President Bola Tinubu has penned a heartfelt message to his son, Oluwaseyi Tinubu, on the occasion of his 40th birthday anniversary, reflecting on his son’s journey from infancy, through adulthood, and into fatherhood. This was disclosed in a statement personally signed by President Tinubu on ...

President Bola Tinubu has penned a heartfelt message to his son, Oluwaseyi Tinubu, on the occasion of his 40th birthday anniversary, reflecting on his son’s journey from infancy, through adulthood, and into fatherhood.

This was disclosed in a statement personally signed by President Tinubu on Sunday.

According to the statement, the President commended Seyi for his focus, courage and humility, saying, “My Dear Son,

“Today, as you turn forty, I thank Almighty God for your life and the man you have become. You have walked your path with focus, courage, and humility, and you have done so with a heart that seeks to build, serve, and uplift others.

“From an early age, you have shown determination and a desire to create and lead. I have watched you turn ideas into institutions and challenges into opportunities. In business and in service, you have shown that true success is not measured by wealth or power but by the impact we make and the lives we touch.”

Tinubu further hailed his son for his faithfulness, discipline and integrity in his work ethic, saying, “Forty is a special age. It bridges youthful drive and the more profound wisdom that life brings. You have carried your name with honour and have remained faithful to the values of discipline, integrity, and hard work.

“Our entire family is proud of you. We are proud of the family you are building with Layal, your devotion as a husband and father, and your commitment to making a difference in your generation.

“As you celebrate this milestone, remember that your strength lies in what you achieve and how you inspire others to believe in themselves. May God bless you with wisdom, good health, and peace.”

The President concluded, saying, “Happy 40th Birthday, my son. You have made us proud, and I know you will continue to make Nigeria proud.”