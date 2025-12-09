President Bola Tinubu has applauded Nigeria’s security agencies for securing the release of 100 students abducted from Papiri Catholic School in Niger State, describing their safe return as a relief to the nation....

In a statement, the President said he was delighted that the students, kidnapped on 21 November, had been reunited with their families, and commended Governor Umar Bago and the security forces for their “steadfast” efforts.

Tinubu, however, insisted that the job is far from over, directing security agencies to immediately intensify operations to free the remaining 115 students and their teachers who are still being held.

“My directive to our security forces remains that all the students and other abducted Nigerians across the country must be rescued and brought back home safely. We must account for all the victims,” he said.

The President assured parents that the Federal Government and the Niger State Government are working closely to ensure the safe return of those still in captivity.

Tinubu also emphasised the need to strengthen school security nationwide, stressing that children must never again be left vulnerable to kidnappers.

“The Federal Government will continue to work with Niger State and other states to secure our schools and make the learning environment safer and more conducive for our young ones,” he said.

“From now on, our security agencies, working with the governors, must prevent future kidnappings. Our children should no longer be sitting ducks for heartless terrorists intent on disrupting their education and subjecting them and their parents to unspeakable trauma.”