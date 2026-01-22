President Bola Tinubu has approved the posting of four Ambassador-designates to Turkey, the United States, the United Kingdom, and France, marking the first wave of appointments following the Senate’s approval of 68 candidates in December 2025. This was conveyed in a Thursday statement signed ...

According to the statement, President Tinubu confirmed the postings of Ambassador Ayodele Oke as the ambassador-designate to France, and Colonel Lateef Are as the ambassador-designate to the United States of America.

The President also confirmed the posting of Ambassador Amin Dalhatu, former ambassador to South Korea, as the high commissioner-designate to the United Kingdom.

Usman Isa Dakingari Suleiman, former governor of Kebbi, is the ambassador-designate to Turkey, where the President is scheduled to begin a state visit next week.

The statement also revealed that President Tinubu directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to notify the governments of the four countries about the ambassador-designates, in accordance with diplomatic procedures.

TVC News previously reported that the Senate has confirmed the nomination of 64 persons for appointment as Career and Non-Career Ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, presented by its Chairman, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger North).

Presenting the report, Senator Bello said the committee screened the nominees and found them suitable for appointment, noting that their nominations complied with relevant laws and guidelines governing diplomatic postings.