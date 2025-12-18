The Senate has confirmed the nomination of 64 persons for appointment as Career and Non-Career Ambassadors of the Federal Republic of Nigeria....

The confirmation followed the consideration and adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, presented by its Chairman, Senator Abubakar Sani Bello (Niger North).

Presenting the report, Senator Bello said the committee screened the nominees and found them suitable for appointment, noting that their nominations complied with relevant laws and guidelines governing diplomatic postings.

According to the report, 34 nominees were confirmed as Career Ambassadors, while 30 others were cleared as Non-Career Ambassadors.

Among those confirmed as Career Ambassadors are Ambassador Nwaobiala Ezenwa Chukwuemeka (Abia), Betso Maimunah Ibrahim (Adamawa), Monica Okwuchukwu Enebechi (Anambra), Ambassador Mohammed Mahmud Lele (Bauchi), Ambassador Ahmed Mohammed Monguno (Borno), Ambassador Adams Jane Bassey (Cross River), Ambassador Sulu-Gambari Olatunji Ahmed (Kwara) and Ambassador Ramat Mohammed Omobolanle (Lagos).

Others include Ambassador Adeyemi Adebayo Emmanuel (Ekiti), Ambassador Okechukwu Kingsley Onaga (Enugu), Ambassador Abdussalam Habu Zayyad (Kano), Ambassador Shehu Ilu Barde (Katsina), Ambassador Haidara Mohammed Idris (Kebbi), Ambassador Bako Adamu Umar (Kogi), Ambassador Shaga John Shamah (Nasarawa), Ambassador Ibrahim Danlami (Niger), Reuben Abimbola Samuel (Ondo), Ambassador Akande Wahab Adekola (Osun), Ambassador Luther Ogbomode Ayo-Kalata (Rivers), Danladi Yakubu Nyaku (Taraba) and Bello Dogon-Daji Haliru (Sokoto).

The Senate also confirmed several prominent political figures and technocrats as Non-Career Ambassadors.

They include former Senate Minority Leader, Senator Ita S. J. Enang (Akwa Ibom); former Abia State Governor, Dr Okezie Victor Ikpeazu; former INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmud Yakubu; former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ette Ibas (rtd); former Minister of Defence, Lieutenant General Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau (rtd); and former Ondo lawmaker, Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

Others confirmed in the category include Chief Olufemi Fani-Kayode, Professor Isaac Adewole, Mr Reno Omokri, Chief Olufemi Pedro, former Enugu State Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Mrs Ajimobi Fatima Florence, Senator Grace Bent, Senator Professor Nora Ladi Daduut, Dr Yakubu N. Gambo and several others drawn from across the six geopolitical zones.

Of the 65 ambassadorial nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, only the nominee representing Yobe State, Adamu Garba Talba Nangree, was not confirmed, having failed to appear at the screening conducted by the committee.

Senator Bello said the nominee would be screened at a later date.

Following the adoption of the report, Senate President Godswill Akpabio formally declared the nominees confirmed and urged them to serve Nigeria diligently while projecting the country’s image positively in their respective postings.