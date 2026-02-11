President Bola Tinubu has nominated Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf as the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON). The new nomination was disclosed in a Wednesday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information ...

President Bola Tinubu has nominated Ambassador Ismail Abba Yusuf as the new Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

The new nomination was disclosed in a Wednesday statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy.

According to the statement, the appointment is subject to the Senate’s approval in accordance with the provisions of section 3, subsection 2 of the NAHCON Act, 2006.

The statement further revealed that President Tinubu sent a letter to the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, on Wednesday, requesting the expeditious confirmation of Ambassador Yusuf to replace Professor Abdullahi Usman, who resigned this week, after about 14 months in the post.

Ambassador Yusuf is a seasoned Nigerian career diplomat who served as the Nigerian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Republic of Türkiye from 2021 to 2024.