The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has called for enhanced collaboration with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah and formally requested additional Hajj slots for Nigerian pilgrims, citing exhaustion of the country’s current allocation.

The appeal was made when NAHCON hosted a high-level Saudi delegation led by Professor Dr Ghassan Al-Nuaimi at the Hajj House in Abuja.

The NAHCON Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Professor Abdullahi Saleh Usman, urged deeper cooperation between both institutions to ensure a smooth and successful Hajj operation, while highlighting Nigeria’s growing pilgrim demand.

During the meeting, the Commissioner for Operations, Prince Anofiu Elegushi, briefed the delegation on Nigeria’s preparedness for the pilgrimage, including early planning initiatives, airline engagements, accommodation arrangements in Makkah and Madinah, and pre-arrival data submission processes.

He said no pilgrim would be permitted to depart Nigeria without complete documentation submitted at least 72 hours before departure, in line with Saudi regulations.

Elegushi also requested Saudi intervention on accommodation allocation and airline approvals, while raising concerns over recurring visa-related challenges. The Saudi delegation agreed to address the issues through appropriate technical channels.

NAHCON further outlined measures to tackle overstay concerns, including biometric data capture and the deployment of a centralised pilgrim tracking system.

The Saudi delegation stressed the importance of strict adherence to international Hajj timelines, noting that early preparation is mandatory and extensions may not be granted.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to sustained cooperation, with the Saudi team pledging continued technical support and engagement through diplomatic channels to resolve operational challenges and ensure a safe, efficient and successful Hajj for Nigerian pilgrims.