Following the accident reported on Sunday, Peller’s estranged girlfriend, Jarvis, has finally broken her silence amid widespread public concern over the relationship drama between the two popular TikTokers.

In the short viral clip cited by TVC News, Jarvis appeared visibly distressed, insisting that she had done her best to save the situation amid the unfolding event..

According to the viral clip, Jarvis questioned why the situation had happened to her, expressing frustration while appealing to the public to acknowledge what she described as “the truth.”

“I tried. You guys, I’ve tried. Why me? Why me now? What did I do? Why? Me? You guys know the truth. Una know the truth,” she stated.

TVC previously reported that a disturbing video of Popular TikTok Sensation Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has surfaced following a tragic crash that left fans shocked amid an alleged break-up with girlfriend, Jarvis.

According to a video cited by TVC News on Sunday, Peller was heard speaking moments before the crash in a visible state of distress, thanking his followers and stating that he was ready to take his life.

In the recording, Peller said, “Thank you, everybody. I love you guys. Thanks you. I am scared, I don’t want to harm anybody. I will do this by myself, I will kill myself, my body is shaking.”