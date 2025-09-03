Popular Lagos State-based TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, has reportedly spent a sum of N350 million on a newly acquired luxurious mansion in Lagos. The 20-year-old entertainment sensation revealed this in a post on his official Instagram page stating that the latest achievement is a...

Popular Lagos State-based TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, has reportedly spent a sum of N350 million on a newly acquired luxurious mansion in Lagos.

The 20-year-old entertainment sensation revealed this in a post on his official Instagram page stating that the latest achievement is a guaranteed freedom from possible landlord disturbance, giving gratitude to God and his supporters.

The post reads, “Look at me. God has been so good to me, and I’m so Grateful to God and my fans all around the world. Congratulations to me. Finally got a place where I can be loud without landlord wahala.”‎

However, according to The Nation, the youngster has disclosed plans to move into the apartment by October 2025.

Peller revealed that his TikTok income was just one part of the funding for his luxurious mansion, stating that he received huge financial support from wealthy individuals who pleads anonymity despite their supports.

“It’s big, I should be moving inside around October. I don’t want some people to say it’s TikTok money, no o shut up. Deal wey me dey collect on the low gan. You know say some people normally dey enter my DM to say ‘Peller send account, I want to send you money’,

“I swear to God, big people go say Peller send account, they will say ‘don’t mention my name’ why dem dey always do like that say ‘no mention my name?’ some people go send money wey be say you go wan kpai yourself, dem go say ‘don’t mention my name’ as how? I will mention names. Once my house is standby like that, I will mention names. That house is big.”

The news has garnered mixed reactions on social media, industry colleagues and fans have congratulated Peller on his achievement while others question his source of wealth.