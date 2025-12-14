A disturbing video of Popular TikTok Sensation Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has surfaced following a tragic crash that left fans shocked amid an alleged break-up with girlfriend, Jarvis. According to a video cited by TVC News on Sunday, Peller was heard speaking moments before the crash...

A disturbing video of Popular TikTok Sensation Habeeb Hamzat, popularly known as Peller, has surfaced following a tragic crash that left fans shocked amid an alleged break-up with girlfriend, Jarvis.

According to a video cited by TVC News on Sunday, Peller was heard speaking moments before the crash in a visible state of distress, thanking his followers and stating that he was ready to take his life.

In the recording, Peller said, “Thank you, everybody. I love you guys. Thanks you. I am scared, I don’t want to harm anybody. I will do this by myself, I will kill myself, my body is shaking.”

Details surrounding the circumstances of the crash, including Peller’s condition, are still unclear as of the time of filing this report.

In a related development, Instablog9ja shared a private chat on Instagram, which is suspected to be an exchange between Peller and Jarvis detailing their alleged break-up.

In the chat, Jarvis said, “You have broken up with me in the UK, and after that, I forgave you because you said you were angry. You also broke up with me again physically and said we should go on a relationship contract for us to act as if we have broken up offline and pretend online.

“If you like carry it, go online. Please, I’m done.”

In response, Pellar said, “Chai, u Know i was just trying to be a man. Because I usually use Chat Gpt each time we have an issue, he will tell me to say things, but I don’t mean it.”

No official confirmation from authorities about what led to the accident as of the time of filing this report.

TVC previously reported that popular Lagos State-based TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, also known as Peller, has reportedly spent a sum of N350 million on a newly acquired luxurious mansion in Lagos.

The 20-year-old entertainment sensation revealed this in a post on his official Instagram page stating that the latest achievement is a guaranteed freedom from possible landlord disturbance, giving gratitude to God and his supporters.