The management of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has dismissed a viral social media report claiming the institution was shut down following an alleged bandit invasion of Ijebu-Ode. In a statement issued by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dapo Oke, the repor...

The management of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Ogun State, has dismissed a viral social media report claiming the institution was shut down following an alleged bandit invasion of Ijebu-Ode.

In a statement issued by the Registrar and Secretary to Council, Dapo Oke, the report was described as “malicious, misleading, and targeted at causing unnecessary panic within the university community and across the state.”

The rumours suggested that students had been instructed to vacate their hostels due to a supposed security breach. However, the university clarified that “there was never a closure of the institution, nor were students asked to leave their hostels. The environment in Ijebu-Ode and Ijagun remains peaceful and safe.”

Oke assured students, staff, parents, alumni, and the general public that academic and administrative activities are ongoing as normal, emphasizing that the safety and welfare of students remain a top priority.

The university urged the public to disregard the false report and avoid sharing unverified information that could incite fear. “All staff and students are advised to go about their academic and lawful duties without any anxiety,” the statement added.

TASUED further cautioned members of the public to rely solely on its official communication channels for credible updates.