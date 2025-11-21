The governments of Katsina and Plateau states have announced the shutdown of schools in response to the escalating wave of bandit attacks targeting educational institutions in parts of northern Nigeria. In Katsina, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Jibia, told journalists on Frid...

The governments of Katsina and Plateau states have announced the shutdown of schools in response to the escalating wave of bandit attacks targeting educational institutions in parts of northern Nigeria.

In Katsina, Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education, Yusuf Jibia, told journalists on Friday that all schools were directed to close as part of a new statewide safety plan currently being rolled out by security agencies.

Jibia said the measure was necessary to protect students and teachers, including those presently sitting for examinations. He noted that safeguarding lives remains the top priority of the state government.

According to him, the closure is temporary and will remain in effect until security teams complete a detailed assessment of vulnerable locations and implement strengthened protection measures.

He appealed to parents, school authorities and residents to cooperate while authorities continue to track the evolving security situation.

Similarly, the Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) announced the suspension of classes across government primary and secondary schools.

In a statement issued on Friday in Jos, SUBEB spokesperson Richard Jonah said the directive reflects “the urgent need for preventive action and to safeguard lives and property in the state.”

Jonah explained that government junior model secondary schools will shut down from Saturday, November 22, while primary and day schools will close from Monday, November 24.

The move, he said, is a temporary but essential step to avert potential threats and reassure the public of the government’s commitment to student safety.

He urged local government education authorities, school heads and community leaders to fully comply with the order and maintain vigilance.

The decisions by the two states come amid heightened anxiety following the recent abductions of secondary school students in Kebbi and Niger states, incidents that have intensified calls for stronger security around schools across the North-West.