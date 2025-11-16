In a bid to promote peace and strengthen intercommunal relations in Plateau State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dispatched Dr. Abiodun Essiet, his Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement for the North Central Zone, to the state last Thursday. Dr. Essiet spent two days engaging with Christian...

In a bid to promote peace and strengthen intercommunal relations in Plateau State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu dispatched Dr. Abiodun Essiet, his Senior Special Assistant on Community Engagement for the North Central Zone, to the state last Thursday.

Dr. Essiet spent two days engaging with Christian clerics, Fulani Miyetti Allah leaders, traditional rulers, youth, and women representatives.

The visit culminated in a town hall meeting in Jos, where delegates from various local government areas gathered to discuss strategies for community-based peace structures and coexistence among diverse groups.

During her visit, Dr. Essiet paid a courtesy call to Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, Chairman of the Regional Church Council (RCC) in Barkin Ladi.

This was contained in a statement by Presidential Spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga, on Sunday, November 16.

Discussions focused on faith-based leadership and its role in fostering peace, unity, and social development.

She also met widows and conveyed President Tinubu’s message of ethnic reconciliation.

Dr. Essiet also engaged Fulani leaders in Barkin Ladi to enhance dialogue and mutual understanding between pastoralist and farming communities, reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to inclusive engagement.

Later, she conducted a workshop on establishing a community peace structure covering all 17 Local Government Areas in Jos.

A closed-door meeting was held with the Irigwe community, Miyetti Allah representatives, and the Youth Council of Bassa LGA.

READ ALSO: DSS Arrests Key Arms Supplier Linked to Plateau Massacres

The discussions focused on sustaining peace and the role of the 17-member peace committee in fostering dialogue, reconciliation, and coexistence between the communities.

Highlighting progress in the peace efforts, a recent conflict between David Toma, owner of Agha Farm in Gyel district, Jos South, and herdsmen was resolved.

Toma had seized two cows following damage to his farm.

On November 15, Alhaji Isah Yau, Chairman of MACBAN in Bassa LGA, paid N500,000 in compensation, and Toma released the cows.

All parties signed an undertaking to uphold peace in the state.

Dr. Essiet reiterated President Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance, describing community-based peace structures as key instruments for grassroots unity, dialogue, and long-term stability in the North Central region.

The visit included several engagements documented with photos of Dr. Essiet at the town hall in Jos, with Fulani Miyetti Allah leaders, and alongside Reverend Dachomo in Barkin Ladi.