Three months after the arraignment of suspects in the Plateau and Benue attacks, the Department of State Services (DSS) has apprehended Musa Abubakar, a suspected major arms supplier to armed groups in Plateau and neighboring states.

The arrest, carried out on November 12, 2025, followed precise intelligence that led DSS operatives to Abubakar’s arms manufacturing workshop in the Mista Ali area of Bassa Local Government Area, Plateau State.

Prior to the raid, the agency conducted extensive surveillance on his residence and workshop to gather actionable intelligence.

A DSS source revealed that Abubakar “confessed to having manufactured and distributed high-caliber weapons and ammunition to armed groups involved in violent attacks in Plateau State and other northern regions.”

During the operation, operatives seized various Improvised Explosive Device (IED) components, chemicals, and related equipment.

This arrest comes shortly after the recapture of Abdulazeez Obadaki, also known as Bomboy, a Kuje Prison escapee who orchestrated attacks on Owo and Deeperlife Church.

The DSS highlighted that these operations demonstrate its ongoing commitment to counterterrorism and national security.

Earlier, the agency had arrested nine high-profile suspects connected to attacks in Plateau and Benue states, including Timna Manjol, 46, of First Baptist Church, Mangu LGA, Plateau State, who has pleaded guilty to two of four charges, including illegal possession of firearms, under case FHC/ABJ/CR/451/2025.

The arrest of Abubakar marks another critical disruption to networks supplying weapons to violent groups in the region.