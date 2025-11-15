Troops of the Nigerian Army have intercepted a suspected gunrunner in a targeted operation conducted at Jebbu Bassa Bypass checkpoint in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. In a Saturday statement, the operation was carried out by the troops of 3 Division Garrison/Joint Task Force Operatio...

Troops of the Nigerian Army have intercepted a suspected gunrunner in a targeted operation conducted at Jebbu Bassa Bypass checkpoint in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State.

In a Saturday statement, the operation was carried out by the troops of 3 Division Garrison/Joint Task Force Operation Enduring Peace (JTF OPEP).

According to the statement, the suspect was identified as Ishaya Musa, and among the recovered items were 6 fabricated single barrel rifles, 2 fabricated revolver rifles, 1 Dane gun, 1 expended cartridge, and other sundry items.

The statement reads, “Troops of 3 Division Garrison/Joint Task Force Operation ENDURING PEACE (JTF OPEP) have successfully apprehended a suspected gunrunner in a targeted operation conducted on 14 November 2025, as part of ongoing efforts to curb illicit arms trafficking and enhance national security.

“Acting on credible intelligence, troops participating in the recently launched Operation PEACE SHIELD intercepted the suspect named Ishaya Musa at Jebbu Bassa Bypass checkpoint in Bassa Local Government Area of Plateau State. A thorough search of the individual and accompanying property resulted in the recovery of 6 fabricated single barrel rifles, 2 fabricated revolver rifles, 1 Dane gun, 1 expended cartridge, and other sundry items.”

It added, “The suspect and recovered items are in custody for further action.

“This operation highlights the unwavering commitment of JTF OPEP to protecting law-abiding citizens, preventing the proliferation of illegal weapons, and maintaining peace and stability within the Joint Operations Area.

“3 Division/JTF Operation ENDURING PEACE urge the public to remain vigilant and always provide timely information to security agencies in aid of their operations, especially as the harvest and yuletide season approaches.”