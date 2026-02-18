As part of its WASH agenda campaign, the Lagos State government has arrested 10 individuals for open defecation in the Ebute Ero, Apongbon, and Inner Marina areas of the state. According to a Wednesday statement shared on X, the Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr Muyiwa Gb...

As part of its WASH agenda campaign, the Lagos State government has arrested 10 individuals for open defecation in the Ebute Ero, Apongbon, and Inner Marina areas of the state.

According to a Wednesday statement shared on X, the Managing Director of the Lagos Waste Management Authority, Dr Muyiwa Gbadegesin, noted that open defecation is a direct threat to public health, disclosing that the arrested individuals have been transferred to the Special Offences mobile court in the Bolade area of Oshodi.

Dr Gbadegesin further disclosed that the state operates 1,710 public toilets in the state, while licensed investors operate over 900 privately-owned public toilets to expand access across the communities.

The statement reads, “10 persons were apprehended for open defecation at Ebute Ero, Apongbon, and Inner Marina. They have been transferred for prosecution at the Special Offences (Mobile) Court, Bolade, Oshodi.

“This action supports Lagos’ WASH agenda. Open defecation is a direct threat to public health—contaminating the environment and increasing disease risk in high-footfall areas. Across the State, we currently have about 1,710 public toilets, while licensed investors operate over 900 private public toilets to expand access across communities.”

TVC News previously reported that in a move to against environmental infractions, the Lagos State task force has embarked on demolition exercise, dismantling illegal structures on drainage channels in Ikosi Road, Kosofe area of the state.

This was disclosed in a Monday statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

According to the statement, the exercise is aimed at controlling flooding, protecting lives and properties of residents in the state.