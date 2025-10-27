In a move to against environmental infractions, the Lagos State task force has embarked on demolition exercise, dismantling illegal structures on drainage channels in Ikosi Road, Kosofe area of the state. This was disclosed in a Monday statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner, Ministry o...

In a move to against environmental infractions, the Lagos State task force has embarked on demolition exercise, dismantling illegal structures on drainage channels in Ikosi Road, Kosofe area of the state.

This was disclosed in a Monday statement shared on X by Tokunbo Wahab, Commissioner, Ministry of Environment and Water Resources.

According to the statement, the exercise is aimed at controlling flooding, protecting lives and properties of residents in the state.

The statement reads, “Our joint clearance operations are currently ongoing at Ikosi Road, Kosofe, to remove all contravening structures and obstructions impeding the natural flow of water. This action is part of the Lagos State Government’s broader effort to restore the right-of-way of drainage channels and ensure efficient stormwater discharge, especially as we continue to experience intense rainfall patterns.

“These operations are being carried out by officials of the Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, in collaboration with relevant enforcement agencies and local authorities. The goal is to prevent flooding, protect lives and properties, and ensure that every drainage system serves its intended purpose. Together, we can sustain a cleaner, safer, and flood-free Lagos.”