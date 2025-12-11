The Karim-Lamido Youth Progressive Forum has called for calm and unity following the recent communal crisis in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, which claimed more than 35 lives. Addressing journalists in Jalingo, the Forum’s Chairman, Terah Luther Panya, emphasised the critical ...

The Karim-Lamido Youth Progressive Forum has called for calm and unity following the recent communal crisis in Karim-Lamido Local Government Area of Taraba State, which claimed more than 35 lives.

Addressing journalists in Jalingo, the Forum’s Chairman, Terah Luther Panya, emphasised the critical importance of peace in a region renowned for its rich ethnic diversity.

He noted that Karim-Lamido—home to over 23 ethnic groups—has long been celebrated for peaceful coexistence, hospitality, and cultural tolerance, but regretted the recent outbreak of violence in the area.

The Forum commended Governor Agbu Kefas for the rapid deployment of security personnel to restore order and praised the Chairperson of Karim-Lamido Local Government for taking swift action to contain the crisis.

The group also announced the suspension of its Youth Summit, which was earlier scheduled for December, and extended heartfelt condolences to the families who lost loved ones.

Additionally, it offered prayers for healing and restoration for those whose homes and properties were destroyed.

TVC previously reported that Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has directed all private and public secondary schools in the state to immediately deboard their students in response to the rising insecurity nationwide.

The directive was conveyed in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Education, Dr Augustina Godwin.

According to the statement, the escalating security challenges across the country have made boarding students in both public and private secondary schools potential targets for bandits, citing the recent abductions of students in Kebbi and Niger states.