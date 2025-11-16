Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has confirmed his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with the official defection scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025. Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Kefas described the move as a step...

Taraba State Governor Agbu Kefas has confirmed his decision to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and join the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), with the official defection scheduled for Wednesday, November 19, 2025.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Kefas described the move as a step aligned with “the destiny of Taraba people” and said he anticipates a large turnout of visitors at the transition ceremony.

“There is going to be a major shift and alignment on November 19,” he said.

“I will officially transition from PDP to APC. It is a movement that has to do with the destiny of Taraba people.”

Kefas joins a growing list of governors who have switched from the PDP to the APC in 2025, including Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Peter Mbah of Enugu, and Douye Diri of Bayelsa.

Elected in 2023, Kefas secured the governorship with 257,926 votes, defeating Muhammad Yahaya of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and Emmanuel Bwacha of the APC.

His defection marks a significant political shift in Taraba, where PDP had maintained uninterrupted control of the governorship since 1999.