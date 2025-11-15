The governors Ademola Adeleke of Osun, Agbu Kefas of Taraba State and Simnilayi Fubara of Rivers State, elected under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, are conspicuously absent from the ongoing National Convention in Ibadan, Oyo State. However, governors Ahmadu Fintri of Adamawa Sta...

However, governors Ahmadu Fintri of Adamawa State, Caleb Muftwang of Plateau State, Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State, Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, and the host, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, are currently present.

Many are of the view that Rivers State Governor Siminalayi Fubara boycotted the convention due to his ties with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike-led faction of the party.

Despite conflicting court orders seeking to halt the exercise, the convention has already commenced.

While the Wike-led faction opposed the convention, the Umar Damagum-led faction of the party vowed to proceed with the elective exercise.

The Osun and Taraba state governors had previously been accused of attempting to defect to the ruling party, although the alleged moves have been denied on multiple occasions.