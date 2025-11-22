Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba State has directed all private and public secondary schools in the state to immediately deboard their students in response to the rising insecurity nationwide....

The directive was conveyed in a statement signed by the State Commissioner for Education, Dr. Augustina Godwin.

According to the statement, the escalating security challenges across the country have made boarding students in both public and private secondary schools potential targets for bandits, citing the recent abductions of students in Kebbi and Niger states.

Dr. Godwin explained that, given the situation, Governor Kefas has mandated that all secondary schools public and private operate strictly as day schools for now. School principals and proprietors have been instructed to deboard all students without delay.

She added that the decision is a proactive measure designed to protect students’ lives and prevent any security threats linked to the growing unrest in the region. The government reassured parents of its commitment to restoring stability and pledged to work closely with security agencies to tackle the situation. School authorities were also urged to fully comply with the directive and strengthen vigilance within their premises.