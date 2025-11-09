Another fuel tanker has fallen along the bad portion of the Lapai–Agaie road in Essa community....

Another fuel tanker has fallen along the bad portion of the Lapai–Agaie road in Essa community.

Eyewitnesses say the incident occurred late Saturday night around 10 p.m., sparking fears of a possible explosion as fuel from the tanker continues to flow toward the village.

Residents say no emergency response team has arrived at the scene, leaving them to take matters into their own hands.

Video footage recorded by villagers shows locals assembling drums to collect the leaking fuel in an attempt to prevent an explosion.

This latest incident comes just a month after a similar tanker accident in the same area led to an explosion that killed over 40 people.