Reality TV star, Natacha Akide, popularly known as Tacha has reacted to Pere Egbi’s testimony about being healed by Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, stressing the important difference between miracles and magic.

In a social media post, Tacha explained that miracles require faith and are not instantaneous like magic tricks, criticising what she described as Nigerians’ “quick-fix mentality.”

She also condemned fake pastors who exploit people’s laziness, linking this trend to the growth of so-called fake churches across the country.

Tacha urged people to understand how miracles work, highlighting that faith plays a central role in experiencing them.

She wrote: “There’s a HUGE Difference between miracles and magic! A lot of people expect miracles to be like magic tricks.. Trust me, I’m not here to defend any man of God, but truth is: miracles do exist.

“The issue is that many Nigerians now want miracles to work like magic!! instant, effortless, automatic.. tHing is magic doesn’t need your BELIEF; miracle does. That’s why Jesus said, “Your faith has made you whole”.

“Sadly, some Nigerian pastors have capitalized on people’s laziness, and quick-fix mentality, which is why fake churches are EVERYWHERE. And for those who ask “Why don’t men of God go to hospitals?” you probably didn’t grow up in old Pentecostal systems.

“There’s something called “clinic visits” where regular church members go pray for the sick in hospitals, and many return with testimonies.

“Fake pastors and the greedy of some of this pastors have messed up the church in Nigeria, but it doesn’t change the fact that miracle ≠ magic, and faith is still a major part of how miracles work”.