Suspected cultists have killed the Vice-Chairman of Obelle Council of Chiefs in Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State, Ferdinand Dabiri....

Suspected cultists have killed the Vice-Chairman of Obelle Council of Chiefs in Emohua Local Government Area, Rivers State, Ferdinand Dabiri.

The attackers said to be suspected members of the dreaded Iceland cult group stormed a location where Dabiri and other chiefs were rounding off a meeting and shot him dead.

A leader of the assassination identified simply as Cairo was said to have alighted from a motorbike with a gun, bypassed other chiefs and shot his target twice.

The son of the deceased, Joseph Dabiri, confirmed the incident in Port Harcourt while his brother added that the incident had been reported to the Rumuji Police Division

Joseph said: “I heard that a guy came with a gun while my father was in a meeting at Omuwoka village in Obelle, and shot at him.

“Then somebody grabbed him (gunman) but he struggled and freed himself from the man’s grip and shot my dad again twice and fled.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent of Police Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident, saying investigation was ongoing.

She said: “I can confirm the incident. From the situation report I got one ‘Cairo’ went to the Obelle community and shot somebody while they were holding a meeting.

“The command has commenced investigation into the matter to ensure the perpetrators will be identified and made to face justice. The deceased’s body has been deposited in the morgue”.