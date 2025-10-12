The Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived safely in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on Sunday morning at about 8:05 a.m. after a delayed flight due to a mid-air technical issue. The team made an emergency landing in Luanda, Angola, on Saturday after their 2-1 victory over Lesotho. According to a statement from the Niger...

The Super Eagles of Nigeria arrived safely in Uyo, Akwa Ibom, on Sunday morning at about 8:05 a.m. after a delayed flight due to a mid-air technical issue.

The team made an emergency landing in Luanda, Angola, on Saturday after their 2-1 victory over Lesotho.

According to a statement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), the aircraft was forced to land due to a cracked windscreen, which caused the in-flight scare.

With the Super Eagles touching down in Uyo and preparations for Tuesday’s important World Cup qualifier against the Benin Republic will begin as they seek to secure three points from the match, an essential decider to boost their hopes for automatic qualification to the 2026 tournament.