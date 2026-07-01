Sudan has declared a cholera outbreak in West Kordofan State, with health authorities reporting hundreds of suspected cases and more than 100 deaths amid the country’s ongoing conflict.

According to the Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the West Kordofan State Ministry of Health had, as of 20 June 2026, recorded 838 suspected cholera cases, seven confirmed infections and 117 deaths.

Tedros said the outbreak was unfolding as conflict continued to disrupt health services across the state, severely limiting access to medical care for affected communities.

He noted that widespread population displacement had further complicated access to essential healthcare, while insecurity and access constraints were delaying the deployment of emergency response teams, medical supplies and humanitarian assistance.

The WHO said it was coordinating the health response with partners by expanding cholera treatment centres and oral rehydration points, delivering cholera response kits, installing handwashing stations and training chlorinators, hygiene promoters and health workers.

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The agency added that it was also supporting community health education to help curb the spread of the disease as efforts continue to contain the outbreak.