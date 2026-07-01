Nigerian First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on residents of Jigawa State and Nigerians across the country to embrace tree planting as a practical way to combat climate change, tackle environmental degradation, and secure a healthier future for generations to come....

Nigerian First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has called on residents of Jigawa State and Nigerians across the country to embrace tree planting as a practical way to combat climate change, tackle environmental degradation, and secure a healthier future for generations to come.

Represented by the Wife of the Vice President, Nana Kashim Shettima, the First Lady officially launched the Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI) Green Nigeria Challenge in Jigawa State, describing it as a nationwide campaign aimed at inspiring collective action towards environmental sustainability.

Addressing participants at the launch, Nana Shettima said the initiative, introduced nationally in September 2025 under the theme “Go Green Today for a Greener Tomorrow,” is designed to encourage households, schools, communities, institutions, and governments to take meaningful steps towards protecting the environment and strengthening climate resilience.

She noted that Jigawa is among the states most vulnerable to desertification, making environmental protection and restoration an urgent responsibility.

She therefore urged residents to plant drought-resistant trees such as Neem, Moringa, Date Palm, Mango, and Guava to help restore degraded land, improve livelihoods, and reduce the impact of climate change.

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As part of efforts to build environmental awareness among young people, the First Lady also inaugurated Environmental Clubs in secondary schools and Environmental Societies in tertiary institutions.

The initiative is expected to empower students to champion tree planting, environmental sanitation, recycling, and biodiversity conservation within their communities.

Governor Umar Namadi reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to climate action, saying environmental sustainability remains central to Jigawa State’s development agenda.

He explained that the government is implementing targeted interventions to address desertification, flooding, and land degradation through strategic investments and ecological restoration programmes.

The Governor highlighted the World Bank-supported Agro-Climatic Resilience in Semi-Arid Landscapes (ACReSAL) Project, through which more than 400 hectares of degraded land have been reclaimed using erosion control and flood mitigation measures.

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He added that nearly 3,000 students have already been mobilised for environmental conservation activities across secondary schools, while six Environmental Societies have been established in tertiary institutions across the state.

To further encourage grassroots participation and innovation, Governor Namadi announced a ₦50 million grand prize for outstanding Environmental Societies and youth organisations participating in the Green Nigeria Challenge.

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The event also featured the inauguration of the Jigawa State Governance Structure for the Green Nigeria Challenge, a platform expected to coordinate environmental programmes and strengthen community involvement in climate action.

With growing concerns over climate change and environmental degradation, stakeholders say the Renewed Hope Initiative Green Nigeria Challenge will help expand tree-planting efforts, promote environmental responsibility, and contribute to building a cleaner, greener, and more climate-resilient Nigeria.