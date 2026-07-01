Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sympathy to residents of Lagos affected by the ongoing flooding, describing the situation as unfortunate and disruptive to lives and livelihoods....

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has expressed sympathy to residents of Lagos affected by the ongoing flooding, describing the situation as unfortunate and disruptive to lives and livelihoods.

In a statement posted on his X account, Atiku said his thoughts were with families, motorists, commuters, business owners and everyone impacted by the flooding.

https://x.com/atiku/status/2071985162980647273

He said the disaster had disrupted the daily lives and economic activities of many residents, adding that such moments underscored the importance of compassion and collective support.

“At moments like this, we are reminded of the strength of our shared humanity and the importance of standing together in support of one another,” he said.

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The former vice president also prayed for the safety of those affected and expressed hope for a swift return to normalcy across the affected areas of Lagos.

His message, however, sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some users praising his statesmanship while others accused him of politicising the disaster or questioned why he focused solely on Lagos.

Several commenters welcomed the statement, describing it as mature and devoid of partisan rhetoric. Some commended Atiku for expressing solidarity with flood victims irrespective of political differences, while others said the message reflected empathy and leadership.

Critics, however, argued that he should also have acknowledged victims of flooding in other states, including Abia, Borno, Zamfara, Katsina and Niger. Others insisted that Lagos was not the only state grappling with floods and urged him to extend similar concern to affected communities nationwide.

Some responses also took a political tone, suggesting the statement was a subtle criticism of the administration of President Bola Tinubu, while others dismissed Atiku’s remarks, questioned his political future or criticised his priorities.

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Among those calling for a broader expression of sympathy, X user Yemi Jacob (@yemmyAj) urged the former vice president to also remember victims in Anambra State, while Teejay2 (@tajudine2013gm2) posted the phrase “Atikulooted” alongside a screenshot of a TVC News report on the June 13, 2026 flood in Adamawa State.

Another user, Cryptic Hybee (@cryptichybee), questioned Atiku’s focus, writing: “People died and are missing in Abia State, but it is Lagos that is your concern?” The post was accompanied by a video previously shared by the user showing flood devastation in Abia, including the reported case of a five-year-old girl swept away by floodwaters.

Similarly, Edo King (@KingEdoRolling) urged Atiku to “still extend it to the innocent Nigerians suffering in South Africa,” while Obianujuku (@HRH_Ujuaku) simply responded: “Thank you Waziri.”

The reactions highlight the deeply polarised nature of political discourse on social media, where messages from prominent political figures often attract both commendation and criticism.