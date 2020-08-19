Some undergraduates in Kwara state took to the street on Wednesday calling for the immediate reopening of schools.
They said if airports, worship centers, and markets could be opened, nothing should stop the federal government from reopening schools.
The students who took their protest to government house Ilorin disclosed that they are tired of staying at home.
All schools were closed some months ago to curtail the spread of COVID-19.
Students in Kwara State call for reopening of schools @OkasanmiAjayi @InsideKwara_ @IbrahimAlegeTVC pic.twitter.com/V4CBElFadz
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) August 19, 2020