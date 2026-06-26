The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has described the passage of the State Police Bill by the National Assembly as a “commendable step” toward addressing Nigeria’s long-standing security challenges, while warning that flaws in the legislative process and governance risks could undermine its effectiveness....

The presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has described the passage of the State Police Bill by the National Assembly as a “commendable step” toward addressing Nigeria’s long-standing security challenges, while warning that flaws in the legislative process and governance risks could undermine its effectiveness.

Obi made the position known in a statement shared via his official X handle, where he supported the principle of decentralised policing but raised concerns over what he described as a disorganised approach to the law’s passage.

He noted that for years, stakeholders had consistently advocated a shift from Nigeria’s highly centralised policing structure, arguing that it is inadequate for the country’s size and diversity.

Obi said “the recent passage of the State Police Bill by the National Assembly marks a significant legislative milestone in addressing a long-standing demand of the Nigerian people.”

However, he cautioned that the implementation process appears unstable and lacking adequate public participation.

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According to him, “the legislative and constitutional implementation appears shaky and raises legitimate concerns.”

He further criticised the manner in which the bill was processed, arguing that there was insufficient public engagement on such a sensitive national issue.

Obi stated that “the mechanism for passing the law appears highly disorganised, with no public hearing on such a sensitive issue,” adding that the process could fuel suspicion about political motives.

The former Anambra State governor warned that the most serious concern surrounding state policing is the potential for political misuse by state authorities.

He said “there is a widespread, justifiable fear that state police forces could become instruments in the hands of governors,” adding that such powers could be abused to suppress opposition voices and influence elections.

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To address these concerns, Obi called for strong safeguards, including independent oversight structures that would insulate state police institutions from political interference.

He stressed that “for state policing to evolve from a risky political gamble into a genuine security solution,” it must include mechanisms such as independent state-level oversight bodies.

Obi warned that without such protections, public trust in the reform could be undermined, insisting that policing must remain focused on public safety rather than political interests.