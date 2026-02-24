Singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has been named the most-streamed artiste of all time on Spotify Nigeria....

Singer Ahmed Ololade, popularly known as Asake, has been named the most-streamed artiste of all time on Spotify Nigeria.

The announcement comes as Spotify celebrates its 5th anniversary of operations in Nigeria, unveiling the top five most-streamed artists of all time in the country.

Asake leads the pack, followed by Wizkid and Seyi Vibez in second and third places, respectively.

Burna Boy and Davido round out the top five.

“Asake has consistently captivated fans with his unique sound and energy, and his recognition as Spotify Nigeria’s most-streamed artist is well-deserved,” Spotify said in a statement.

Asake also claimed the number one spot on the list of the most-streamed songs of all time in Nigeria with ‘Remember’.

Other top-ranking tracks include: ‘Dealer’ – Ayo Maff & Fireboy (2nd), ‘Awolowo’ – Fido (3rd), ‘Kese’ – Wizkid (4th), ‘Lonely At The Top’ – Asake (5th)

The streaming data shows Asake not only dominating artiste rankings but also making repeated appearances among Nigeria’s most popular songs.

Nigerian artistes also dominated Spotify charts in other African markets.

On Spotify Kenya, Asake’s ‘Lonely At The Top’ ranked fifth, while Ruger’s ‘Asiwaju’, Ayra Starr’s ‘Rush’, and Fireboy’s ‘Bandana’ claimed the top three positions. Kenyan singer Bein’s ‘Inauma’ was fourth.

In Ghana, Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck featuring Black Sherif led with ‘Wotowoto Seasoning’, while Asake’s ‘Lonely At The Top’ ranked second.

The remaining top spots were dominated by tracks from Black Sherif, highlighting cross-border appeal of Nigerian music in West Africa.