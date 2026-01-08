Legendary Afrobeats musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has reached 10 billion combined streams on Spotify, becoming the first African star to achieve the career milestone. Wizkid reached the milestone after a decade of hits, with Drake’s ‘One Dance’ alone...

Legendary Afrobeats musician, Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has reached 10 billion combined streams on Spotify, becoming the first African star to achieve the career milestone.

Wizkid reached the milestone after a decade of hits, with Drake’s ‘One Dance’ alone delivering nearly 4 billion streams and ‘Essence’ adding over 334 million.

His catalogue includes features with Beyoncé and Chris Brown, outpacing Burna Boy’s 9.08 billion and Davido’s 3.24 billion.

The achievement highlights Afrobeats’ global rise following the transition from traditional listening formats to digital streaming.

Aside from Wizkid reaching the billion-stream status, other African artists have also attained the milestone, with Wizkid leading the charge as the first to cross every billion-stream threshold.

Top 5 most-streamed African artists on Spotify

#1: Wizkid – 10B

#2: Burna Boy – 9.5B

#3: Rema – 5.6B

#4: Tems – 4.4B

#5: Tyla – 3.6B

TVC News previously reported that the award-winning Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has sparked controversy with his claim that he “had no blueprint” for the success recorded so far in his musical career.

Afrobeats lovers expressed reservations over the recent statement, which featured in his HBO documentary “Long Live Lagos”, as it was perceived by many as overlooking the significant role played by Empire Mate Emirates boss, Banky W.

“There was no blueprint for me. I had to build a structure for myself,” he claimed.