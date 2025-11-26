Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has sparked controversy with his claim that he “had no blueprint” for the success recorded so far in his musical career. Afrobeats lovers expressed reservations over the recent statement, which featured in his HB...

Award-winning Afrobeats singer, Ayodeji Balogun, popularly known as Wizkid, has sparked controversy with his claim that he “had no blueprint” for the success recorded so far in his musical career.

Afrobeats lovers expressed reservations over the recent statement, which featured in his HBO documentary “Long Live Lagos”, as it was perceived by many as overlooking the significant role played by Empire Mate Emirates boss, Banky W.

“There was no blueprint for me. I had to build a structure for myself,” he claimed.

Wizkid started his career with the EME, where he recorded holla at your boy in 2010, and his breakthrough album Superstar.

While some commended wizkid for his sacrifices and consistency, critics argued that his statement not only diminished Banky W’s impact on his career but also disregarded the contributions of Nigerian music legends who paved the way for the new generation of artists.

Wizkid also acknowledged the influence of Nigerian music icon Fela Kuti, stating that “Fela Kuti was instrumental to why I believe I could really make music”.

However, social media went wild following Wizkid’s “no blueprint” to his success statement.

@Olamide0fficial backs Wizkid’s statement saying, “Wizkid never failed to give props to the OGs & his counterparts but there was no young artiste of his age doing pop music when he emerged. He had to build a structure for himself, brick by brick and that’s the reason he is where he is right now. He’s the blueprint for other young Nigerian artistes.”

@AjMachalaa also supported Wizkid’s “no blueprints” claim but explicitly reiterated Banky W’s role in the during the singer’s time in EME, saying, “ Yes, EME paved the way and laid the groundworks for Wizkid to established himself at the early stages of his career-and he has always giving props to Banky. But the blueprint that brought him to where he is today was his own doing.

“Don’t forget, baba left EME with nothing. He had to leave behind two most successful albums in Nigeria at the time with EME and until this day, he receives just 20% revenue of those records-thats if he even gives a sh!t about it. So yes, no one gave him a template-he forged it himself. Sit back relax Wizkid: Long Live Lagos will bring more tears.”

@Wizarab10 dismissed claims alleging Wizkid’s attempt to upturn Banky W’s role, saying, “There was no blueprint for me. I had to build a structure for myself.” People are debating this with reference to Banky’s impact in his life. There is no real context to that. I believe he was speaking about his style of music. He reinvented himself. Wiz has never denied Banky’s impact, nor can he. Let’s be calming down.”

However social critic, @DanielRegha, in his usual style gave condemned the “no blueprints” statement saying, “ Wizkid didn’t build a structure for himself, Banky W did that using the E.M.E. record label; His music career today is all thanks to the fact that Banky gave him an opportunity and went all out with collabs, branding, and PR, that was his blueprint.

“Banky mayn’t have been the best record label boss, but he sure built Wizkid up from the ground and set him to the path he is today. A blueprint is simply the path to one’s success, and Banky is that blueprint. Wizkid isn’t self-made. Give credit to those who contributed to his success story.”