Muslim leaders in the South West on have staged a peaceful protest against what they described as any form of military cooperation between Nigeria and State of Israel.

They protested after a press conference, organised by Aqsah Nigeria, in Ibadan.

The press conference and the protest were organised to raise the alarm on the humanitarian crisis and starvation in Gaza, with a call to end genocide in Palestine, over war between Israel and Palestine.

The Muslim groups in attendance during the press conference and the protest include Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Oyo State; Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), Oyo State; The Muslim Congress (TMC); Almumeenat Organisation; and Muslim Rights Concerns (MURIC).

They carried placards and banners, as well as Nigerian and Palestinian flags, giving reasons why Nigeria should not have bilateral military accord with Israel.

Some of the inscriptions on the placards and banners carried by the protesters included: ‘United Nations must stand for the freedom of Palestinians’, ‘Nigeria unites for Palestine’,’ ‘Support freedom and justice for Palestinian nation’, ‘No more massacre in Palestine’, ‘Free Palestine, boycot Israel’ and ‘Humanity must rise against Zioniost Movement’.

The Executive Director, Muslim Rights Concern Ishaq Akintola, who read the text of the press conference to journalists, stated: “After Israel has bombs schools, churches and mosque destroyed media houses and bombed even tents, where displaced Gazan seek refuge from cold, Israel as killed 238 media workers, and 2,000 killed in at attempt to get food.

“While as at yesterday (Tuesday), 266 children starved in Gaza artificial famine and blockade include 112 children, 60 people were killed yesterday, making the number so far butchered since October 7, 2023 to be 62,064.

“These are human beings not chicken. Israel has turned hospital, a place of refuge to a place of death, while cease fire talk was ongoing in Qatar and recently in Egypt. Death toll keeps increasing in Gaza by IDF.

“These are inhuman treatments of a fellow being, Israel violation of rights has no limit and animal’s rights are more respected than that of the right of the Palestinians.

“The big question is, how would Nigeria have a security alliance with this genocider state of Israel? How would our government will be romancing an apartheid state known to be foremost in committing crime against humaninity? Would such a state be sincere in combating crime in its true sense?

“Killing journalist is an attempt towards killing journalism making the profession dreadful, hence, vanishing the art of unfolding the truth.

“In the interest of justice and true spirit of shared humanity, Federal Government as a matter of urgency must stop the proposed security alliance or romance in whatever capacity with the apartheid state of Israel and boycott its economic relation, and severe its diplomatic ties with the State of Israel.

Nigeria, through the Ministry of Defence, had reaffirmed the country’s commitment to enhancing military cooperation with the Israel during a recent courtesy visit from Israeli Ambassador to Nigeria, Michael Freeman, at the ministry’s headquarters in Ship House, Abuja.

The cooperation, according to the ministry, would strengthen defence cooperation in the face of changing global security threats. Both parties stressed the need for enhanced collaboration in key areas, including joint operations, knowledge sharing, and defence modernisation.

The talks also explored the possibility of finalising a new bilateral defence pact designed to promote technical partnership in the development of the defence industry.