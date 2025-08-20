The Anambra State Government has dismissed eight operatives of the Agunechemba Security outfit over the brutal assault and public stripping of a female corps member, Jennifer Elobor....

The Anambra State Government has dismissed eight operatives of the Agunechemba Security outfit over the brutal assault and public stripping of a female corps member, Jennifer Elobor.

The Special Adviser to Governor Chukwuma Soludo on Community Security, Kenneth Emeakayi, made this public at the agency’s headquarters in Awka, ANAMRBA State Capital.

Emeakayi explained that government acted swiftly after receiving reports of the incident,, said the operatives would be handed over to the police for prosecution.

According to him, the dismissed officers were in pursuit of suspected cultists, when they attacked the corps member, an action he described as “totally outside the mandate of the agency and utterly condemnable.”

Emeakayi however revealed that government has gone ahead to settle the victim’s medical bills, replaced her damaged valuables, including a laptop and phone, and tendered a public apology to her family, NYSC and the general

Emeakayi highlighted that the incident would serve as a turning point to reform the state security outfit and restoring public confidence in community security operations.