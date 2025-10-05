In a successful joint operation, personnel of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police have rescued six kidnapped victims from their captors in Taraba State. This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lieutenan...

In a successful joint operation, personnel of the 6 Brigade Nigerian Army and the Nigeria Police have rescued six kidnapped victims from their captors in Taraba State.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Umar Muhammad, made available to TVC on Sunday.

According to the statement, on 2nd October 2025, suspected kidnappers intercepted a Toyota Carina II vehicle travelling from Katsina-Ala in Benue State. The assailants forced the car to a halt near an abandoned checkpoint and abducted all passengers, subsequently taking them into the bush.

Acting on a timely tip-off, troops of the 6 Brigade, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police, swiftly mobilised and launched a search operation in the general area. Their rapid response led to the successful rescue of six individuals, the driver and five passengers.

The rescued victims have been identified as a 43-year-old Terna Gbaya, 55-year-old Musa Adamu, 35-year-old Rose Sor 40 year 40-year-old Lydia Vyiashima, 60-year-old Comfort Iyofar, and a young girl.

All victims have since been reunited with their families.

According to the statement, search and rescue operations are ongoing, as security forces continue efforts to apprehend the perpetrators and ensure the safe recovery of any remaining victims.

Meanwhile, the Commander of 6 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, commended the swift response and effective collaboration between the Army and Police. He reaffirmed the Brigade’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of lives and property across Taraba State.

He also urged the public to continue supporting security agencies with timely and credible information to aid ongoing operations throughout the state.

TVC previously reported that seventeen kidnapped victims, including 13 adults and four children, have been rescued by troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army in Kogi State.

The rescue operation was carried out in collaboration with Hybrid Forces and local vigilantes following an incident on September 10, 2025, along the Obajana-Lokoja Road.

The victims, who were travelling in a 17-seater bus from Osun State to Abuja, were intercepted by armed men at Opamaru Village.