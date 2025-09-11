Seventeen kidnapped victims, including 13 adults and four children, have been rescued by troops of the 12 Brigade Nigerian Army in Kogi State....

The rescue operation was carried out in collaboration with Hybrid Forces and local vigilantes following an incident on September 10, 2025, along the Obajana–Lokoja Road.

The victims, who were travelling in a 17-seater bus from Osun State to Abuja, were intercepted by armed men at Opamaru Village.

Troops at Patrol Base Apata received intelligence on the incident and immediately mobilized, reinforced by the Brigade Quick Response Group.

On arrival, they found the abandoned bus and traced the kidnappers’ trail to Wuro Village in Adavi Local Government Area, where they engaged the criminals.

In a statement, the Acting Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 12 Brigade Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Hassan Abdullahi, said the kidnappers were overpowered by the troops’ superior firepower and fled into the bush with gunshot wounds, leaving behind all 17 hostages.

He added that the victims were evacuated to the 12 Brigade Medical Centre for first aid and stabilization.

The Nigerian Army assured residents of its continued commitment to securing lives and property in the state, while urging the public to support security operations with credible and timely information.