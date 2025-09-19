Nigerian music star Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known by his stage name Spyro, has revealed he is officially engaged and preparing to walk down the aisle. The “Who’s Your Guy?” crooner shared the exciting news via Instagram on Friday, September 19, accompanied by elegant photos of...

Nigerian music star Oludipe Oluwasanmi David, better known by his stage name Spyro, has revealed he is officially engaged and preparing to walk down the aisle.

The “Who’s Your Guy?” crooner shared the exciting news via Instagram on Friday, September 19, accompanied by elegant photos of himself and his fiancée.

Spyro recounted the moment their love story began, writing: “On the 30th of March 2024, my world paused as I found love in an unexpected place at exactly 2:48 a.m.”

He revealed that he met his bride-to-be, whom he referred to as “#_callme_njure,” during a night out in Lagos.



“I met the answer to my prayers in a Lagos club while at work, and from then till now, I have lived every single day a very happy man,” he wrote.

He ended the heartfelt post with a tribute to his partner, saying: “Thank you for saying YES, my sweet J. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Fans and fellow celebrities have since flooded the comments with congratulatory messages, celebrating the singer’s journey to forever.