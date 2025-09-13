Nigerians turned out in their tens of thousands on Friday at Eko Hotels, Lagos, to witness what could become a historic culinary milestone as celebrity chef Hilda Baci embarked on her latest Guinness World Record attempt: preparing the world’s largest pot of jollof rice. The spectacle, which att...

Nigerians turned out in their tens of thousands on Friday at Eko Hotels, Lagos, to witness what could become a historic culinary milestone as celebrity chef Hilda Baci embarked on her latest Guinness World Record attempt: preparing the world’s largest pot of jollof rice.

The spectacle, which attracted over 20,000 supporters, blended culture, food, entertainment, and patriotism. The atmosphere was charged with excitement as Baci, visibly emotional, made her entrance to a rousing ovation following an opening prayer led by Pastor Bolaji Idowu, Lead Pastor of Harvesters Church.

The event drew an array of prominent figures, including the First Lady of Ogun State, Mrs. Bamidele Abiodun, His Royal Majesty the Oniru of Iruland, award-winning actress Funke Akindele, as well as leading influencers and entertainers. Their presence underscored the significance of the record-setting attempt.

In a symbolic gesture of solidarity, Mrs. Abiodun, Akindele, the Oniru, and Baci’s mother all joined the chef to stir the massive pot.

The cooking commenced shortly after 2:00 PM and concluded around midnight, lasting approximately 10 hours.

Initially planned for 250 bags, Baci adjusted the quantity to 200 bags of 20kg Basmati rice due to logistical constraints with weighing the final product.

“I had a very ambitious dream to do 5,000 kilograms of raw rice… but we don’t have a crane that can weigh it all at the same time, so I cut it down by a thousand kilogram,” Baci explained. “Now I’m doing 4,000kg of raw rice… that is supposed to give us about fourteen to fifteen thousand kilograms of cooked rice. We might stretch it to sixteen thousand… because we are making asun jollof rice and there is going to be goat meat infused in it. It is a very robust and a very expensive pot of rice.” She added

The event featured various activities, including hype and dance battles, with winners receiving Gino products alongside live performances from the Loud Urban Choir, singer Spyro, and dancer Kaffy, while several food vendors were also on-site offering a variety of dishes.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has commended Hilda Baci’s latest Guinness World Record attempt, with the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris—represented by Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON)—describing it as “another demonstration of Nigeria’s global excellence.”

In his remarks, Idris stated: “The Federal Government lauds Hilda Baci’s extraordinary effort in putting Nigeria once again on the global map. Her dedication to excellence and her unrelenting pursuit of greatness exemplify the Nigerian spirit that the world has come to appreciate.”

He added, “We recognise and celebrate Nigerians like Hilda Baci who serve as ambassadors of our nation’s capabilities, talents, culture, and food.”

The Minister also praised the chef’s meticulous preparation and hygiene standards, noting that they reflect the quality and integrity associated with Nigerian excellence.

This ambitious endeavour solidifies Hilda Baci’s reputation as a pioneering force in the global culinary scene, following the legacy of her 2023 record for the longest cooking marathon.

While the feat has been completed, it now awaits official verification from Guinness World Records and Nigerians are hoping the historic pot of jollof will not only feed thousands but also secure the country’s place in the record books.