Vice President Kashim Shettima has arrived at the Kebbi State Government House, leading a high-powered federal delegation on the directive of President Bola Tinubu to condole with the government and people of the state over the abduction of 25 students of Government Girls Comprehensive Secondary School, Maga, in Danko-Wasagu Local Government Area.

The delegation includes Minister of Women Affairs, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim; Minister of State for Humanitarian Affairs, Zubaida Umar; and the Emir of Zuru, Maj.-Gen. Muhammadu Sani Sami (rtd.), Sami Gomo II. They were received by Governor Nasir Idris, the Deputy Governor Umar Abubakar Tafida, former Governor Atiku Bagudu, and the APC National Chairman.

Their visit follows the attack on the school, during which gunmen killed the vice principal and injured one other staff member before abducting 25 female students.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and renewed calls for stronger security measures in the region.

According to the Vice President, the presence of the federal team underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring the safe return of the abducted girls and to providing lasting security solutions for communities affected by banditry.

He assured the people of Kebbi State that the Federal Government is working closely with security agencies and local authorities to rescue the victims and prevent future occurrences.

The Vice President is acting on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and is expected to convey the President’s message to the people of the state, as well as receive a briefing on the situation for onward communication to the President.