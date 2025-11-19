The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has landed at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi alongside the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, the Minister of Women Affairs, and other dignitaries. The Vice President is acting on the dir...

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima, has landed at the Sir Ahmadu Bello International Airport in Birnin Kebbi alongside the Director General of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), Zubaida Umar, the Minister of Women Affairs, and other dignitaries.

The Vice President is acting on the directive of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and is expected to convey the President’s message to the people of the state, as well as receive a briefing on the situation for onward communication to the President.

TVC previously reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has postponed his scheduled trip to Johannesburg, South Africa and Luanda, Angola, as he awaits further security briefings on the kidnapped Kebbi schoolgirls and the attack on Christ Apostolic Church worshippers in Eruku, Kwara State.

President Tinubu was scheduled to leave Abuja today to attend the 20th G20 Summit of leaders in South Africa and thereafter proceed to Luanda to attend the 7th AU-EU Summit.

Disturbed by the security breaches in Kebbi State and Monday’s attack by bandits against worshippers at Christ Apostolic Church, Eruku, President Tinubu decided to suspend his departure.