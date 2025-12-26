Shehu Sani, the former lawmaker who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, commended the United States precision airstrikes on terrorist enclaves in North West Nigeria, describing it as a “conscionable action.” Sani, in a statement on his official X handle on Friday, expressed his r...

Shehu Sani, the former lawmaker who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, commended the United States precision airstrikes on terrorist enclaves in North West Nigeria, describing it as a “conscionable action.”

Sani, in a statement on his official X handle on Friday, expressed his reservations against over-reliance on foreign power to quench the rising insurgency in Nigeria, charging the Federal Government to take responsibility for internal security.

The U.S. President, Donald Trump, confirmed late Thursday that the U.S. Department of War had carried out deadly strikes against Islamic State terrorists in Northwestern Nigeria.

Sani wrote, “If, actually, the military strikes against the terrorist targets in the North Western part of Nigeria were a joint operation with the ‘Nigerian Authorities’ as posted by the US AFRICOM on their verified X handle, then it’s a conscionable action.

“Terrorists have become cancerous cells in our part of the country. They live by the sword. The narrative that the evil terrorists only target one faith remains absolutely false and misleading.”

Sani added, “Again, the ultimate security and peace in our country lies with ourselves and not with the US or any foreign power. They can complementarily or unilaterally strike, .but they can’t eternally fight our battles.”

TVC News previously reported that the Federal Government has confirmed that the Friday deadly missile strike on terrorist enclaves in the North West region forms part of the ongoing security and intelligence cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

In a Friday statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Nigerian authorities are engaging in a “structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America,” to address terrorism and violent extremism in the country.