The Armed Forces of Nigeria, in conjunction with the United States of America, has conducted precision strike operations against identified foreign ISIS-linked elements operating in parts of North West Nigeria.

The operation was executed with the approval of the appropriate Federal Government authorities and forms part of ongoing coordinated efforts to rid the country of terrorists and other criminal elements threatening national security.

The strike followed credible intelligence and careful operational planning aimed at degrading the capability of the targeted elements while minimising collateral damage. The operation underscores the resolve of the Federal Government of Nigeria, working with strategic partners, to confront transnational terrorism and prevent foreign fighters from establishing or expanding footholds within Nigeria’s borders.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property and to supporting joint and inter-agency efforts to restore lasting peace and security across the country.