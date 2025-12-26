The Federal Government has confirmed that the Friday deadly missile strike on terrorist enclaves in the North West region forms part of the ongoing security and intelligence cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.
In a Friday statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Nigerian authorities are engaging in a “structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America,” to address terrorism and violent extremism in the country.
FG expressed that the far-reaching engagement has “led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West.”
The statement reads, “In line with established international practice and bilateral understandings, this cooperation includes the exchange of intelligence, strategic coordination, and other forms of support consistent with international law, mutual respect for sovereignty, and shared commitments to regional and global security.
“Nigeria reiterates that all counter-terrorism efforts are guided by the primacy of protecting civilian lives, safeguarding national unity, and upholding the rights and dignity of all citizens, irrespective of faith or ethnicity. Terrorist violence in any form, whether directed at Christians, Muslims, or other communities, remains an affront to Nigeria’s values and to international peace and security.
“The Federal Government continues to work closely with its partners through established diplomatic and security channels to weaken terrorist networks, disrupt their financing and logistics, and prevent cross-border threats, while strengthening Nigeria’s own security institutions and intelligence capabilities.
“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will continue to engage relevant partners and keep the public informed through appropriate official channels.”