The Federal Government has confirmed that the Friday deadly missile strike on terrorist enclaves in the North West region forms part of the ongoing security and intelligence cooperation between Nigeria and the United States. In a Friday statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by spokesper...

The Federal Government has confirmed that the Friday deadly missile strike on terrorist enclaves in the North West region forms part of the ongoing security and intelligence cooperation between Nigeria and the United States.

In a Friday statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, signed by spokesperson Kimiebi Ebienfa, said Nigerian authorities are engaging in a “structured security cooperation with international partners, including the United States of America,” to address terrorism and violent extremism in the country.

FG expressed that the far-reaching engagement has “led to precision hits on terrorist targets in Nigeria by air strikes in the North West.”