The governing council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Awka, Anambra State, has officially appointed Professor Ugochukwu Anyaehie as the institution’s new vice-chancellor. Anyaehie, a distinguished professor of physiology and clinical measurements, is set to assume office on November 19 fo...

The governing council of Nnamdi Azikiwe University (UNIZIK) in Awka, Anambra State, has officially appointed Professor Ugochukwu Anyaehie as the institution’s new vice-chancellor.

Anyaehie, a distinguished professor of physiology and clinical measurements, is set to assume office on November 19 for a single five-year tenure.

Olugbenga Kukoyi, pro-chancellor and chairman of UNIZIK’s governing council, confirmed the appointment in Abuja on Sunday, describing the selection process as thorough and transparent.

“I am pleased to announce Professor Ugochukwu Anyaehie as the substantive Vice Chancellor of the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, after a thorough and transparent process,” Kukoyi stated.

Anyaehie brings nearly two decades of academic experience from the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, Enugu campus.

He previously served as deputy provost of the College of Medicine, University of Nigeria, from 2018 to 2022, and as acting provost at the College of Medicine, Imo State University.

He also held a visiting professorship between 2020 and 2022.

A product of Abia State University, Uturu, Anyaehie earned his first degree in medicine and surgery in 1998, followed by a master’s in 2004, a Ph.D. in 2009, and an MPH in 2011.

He succeeds Professor Carol Arinze-Umobi, who had been serving as acting vice-chancellor following the reversal of former VC Bernard Odoh’s appointment.

The incoming vice-chancellor has pledged to transform UNIZIK and enhance its global standing.

“Nnamdi Azikiwe Airport is one of the best in Nigeria, so UNIZIK should also be the best university in Nigeria,” Anyaehie said.

“I guarantee you that in the next six months, UNIZIK will be well placed, its ranking will go to one of the best in Nigeria.”