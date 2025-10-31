Professor Offiong Offiong, former Commissioner for Education in Cross River State, has been appointed as the 12th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar (UNICAL).
His appointment was confirmed on Friday afternoon, October 31, by the 14th Governing Council, chaired by DIG Udom Ekpoudom (rtd), following a rigorous screening process in which ten aspirants were interviewed.
Professor Offiong is a seasoned academic and distinguished researcher with more than 30 years of experience in teaching, mentorship, and leadership.
He previously served as Commissioner for Education and is recognised for his contributions to academia and educational development.
A product of the University of Calabar (UNICAL), Professor Offiong holds both a Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.) and a Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Chemistry, bringing a strong foundation of scholarship and leadership to his new role.