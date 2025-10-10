The Governing Council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has ratified the appointment of Professor Uduma O. Uduma as the institution’s next Vice-Chancellor. According to a statement issued by the Office of the Registrar, Prof. Uduma’s appointment will officially take effect on Feb...

The Governing Council of the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has ratified the appointment of Professor Uduma O. Uduma as the institution’s next Vice-Chancellor.

According to a statement issued by the Office of the Registrar, Prof. Uduma’s appointment will officially take effect on February 11, 2026, following the conclusion of the tenure of the current Vice-Chancellor.

His selection was based on the recommendation of the Joint Council and Senate Selection Board for the appointment of a new vice-chancellor, which was subsequently ratified by the Governing Council.

A professor of philosophy and logic, as well as a qualified barrister, Uduma was born on January 30, 1966. He earned his first degree from the University of Calabar, where he graduated as the best student in his faculty, before going on to complete a PhD in philosophy at the University of Lagos. He was called to the Nigerian Bar in 2007.

Prof. Uduma brings a wealth of experience to the role, having served in various academic and administrative capacities at NOUN. His previous roles include Head of Department, Director of General Studies, Director of Academic Planning, and Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic).

He also served as the Study Centre Director in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State, where he significantly boosted student enrolment from 496 to over 2,000 during his tenure.

“He has a strong research visibility as a respected Google Scholar,” the statement read.

“The University looks forward to Professor Uduma’s leadership and vision as he assumes office on 11th February, 2026”.

“We are confident that his expertise and experience will drive the University’s continued growth and success going forward,” the release added.